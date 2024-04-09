Humana (NYSE:HUM) Trading Up 0.1%

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $318.66 and last traded at $317.17. 134,819 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,058,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $317.00.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stephens cut their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $342.00 target price (down from $470.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $465.42.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.45.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Humana by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

