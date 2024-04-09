Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Trading Up 0.3%

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.07 and last traded at $12.97. 937,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,591,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABR

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 36.02 and a current ratio of 36.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average is $13.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 97.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbor Realty Trust

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $132,002.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,120.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 27,383 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.