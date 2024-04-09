VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Stock Price Down 1.2%

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $220.04 and last traded at $220.46. 2,476,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 8,676,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.06.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.96 and a 200 day moving average of $179.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Semiconductor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 12,980 shares during the period.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

