Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam lessened its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,827 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 178,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $392,945.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at $132,062.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $1,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 382,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,172,616.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $392,945.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,062.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 390,738 shares of company stock worth $5,132,766 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

TEVA traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,367,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,673,498. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $14.47.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

See Also

