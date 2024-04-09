Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Cap Hits $24.04 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $24.04 million and $42,885.67 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.09 or 0.00105922 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00036180 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00015914 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002884 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001421 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

