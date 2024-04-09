Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Up 0.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.7% on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $172.00 to $185.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Alphabet traded as high as $159.89 and last traded at $157.30. Approximately 8,282,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 22,562,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.14.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 250,739 shares of company stock valued at $35,934,957 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 7,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 27,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.41 and a 200 day moving average of $140.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

