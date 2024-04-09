SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $268.38.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $213.01 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $185.23 and a 1 year high of $267.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.36). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 85.03%.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total value of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,760,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,260,000 after acquiring an additional 23,330 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,801,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,838,000 after acquiring an additional 21,792 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,537,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,447,000 after acquiring an additional 348,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,594,000 after acquiring an additional 49,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 140.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,143,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

(Get Free Report

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

