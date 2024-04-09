Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Receives GBX 4,154 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,154 ($52.58).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Whitbread alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Whitbread

Insiders Place Their Bets

Whitbread Stock Performance

In related news, insider Shelley Roberts bought 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,575 ($45.25) per share, for a total transaction of £14,907.75 ($18,868.18). 3.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WTB stock opened at GBX 3,227 ($40.84) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,366.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,400.95. Whitbread has a one year low of GBX 2,967 ($37.55) and a one year high of GBX 3,714 ($47.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,935.12, a PEG ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Whitbread Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.