FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Buys Shares of 4,564 BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 59.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in BellRing Brands by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRBR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial downgraded BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.08.

BellRing Brands Trading Down 0.4 %

BRBR stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.94. 125,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,885. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.28 and its 200-day moving average is $52.24. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. The business had revenue of $430.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. Equities research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BellRing Brands

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $57,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,785.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.