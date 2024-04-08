FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $362,000 Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $283.64 per share, for a total transaction of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,901,262.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $283.64 per share, for a total transaction of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $3,933,978.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,575.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $278.62. The stock had a trading volume of 227,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $281.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.30. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.11 and a 1-year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $265.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

