Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $4.27 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 18,389 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 31,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,907 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,611,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $535,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on COP. Johnson Rice cut ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $173.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE COP traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $133.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,563,219. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $95.70 and a 52-week high of $134.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.39. The firm has a market cap of $156.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

