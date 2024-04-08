Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.19 and last traded at $8.13. Approximately 245,604 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 977,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AIV shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $49.35 million during the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 30.04% and a negative net margin of 88.87%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 95.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,540,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629,405 shares during the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,583,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,550,000 after buying an additional 3,151,089 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 597.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,707,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,280,000 after buying an additional 2,319,867 shares in the last quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 502.3% in the fourth quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 2,780,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,775,000 after buying an additional 2,319,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,047,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

