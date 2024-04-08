Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading 1.1% Higher

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s share price shot up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $187.29 and last traded at $187.03. 12,334,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 43,122,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.09.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.82 and its 200 day moving average is $153.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,782,846. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 121,549 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,925,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,678 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 66,590 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

