Olstein Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,105 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 7,188.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 10,782 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 731,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,325,000 after purchasing an additional 380,200 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 65,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 26,669 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 675,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,212,000 after purchasing an additional 208,452 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $239,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.80.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $71.10 on Monday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $75.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.07. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.71.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $703.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.63 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.13%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

