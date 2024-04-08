Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Acquires 316 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 1.8% of Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,977,000 after purchasing an additional 968,088 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 74.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,822,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,783,000 after purchasing an additional 779,722 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 108.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 723,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,628,000 after purchasing an additional 377,147 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SCHB opened at $60.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average is $54.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $61.18.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

