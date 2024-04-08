Olstein Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $72.93 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $74.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

