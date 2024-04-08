Equitable Trust Co. Sells 83 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

In other Entegris news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Entegris news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $2,379,995.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,605.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,849. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENTG. Citigroup increased their price objective on Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Entegris in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.64.

Shares of ENTG opened at $138.85 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.37 and a 1-year high of $146.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.95 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

