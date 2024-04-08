Cardno Limited (ASX:CDD) to Issue $0.28 Interim Dividend

Cardno Limited (ASX:CDD – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, April 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.276 per share on Sunday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th.
Cardno Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 7.70.
Cardno Company Profile
