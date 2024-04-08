MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVFree Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of MediciNova stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $2.66.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MediciNova by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

