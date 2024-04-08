MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of MediciNova stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $2.66.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MediciNova

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MediciNova by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

