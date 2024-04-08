MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of MediciNova stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $2.66.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MediciNova
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MediciNova
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.