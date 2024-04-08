CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.93.

CRH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Vertical Research started coverage on CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on CRH from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

CRH Price Performance

CRH Announces Dividend

Shares of CRH opened at $86.40 on Wednesday. CRH has a one year low of $46.84 and a one year high of $88.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.37.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.262 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of CRH

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 139.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in CRH during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

