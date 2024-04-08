Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.38.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EEFT

Institutional Trading of Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $108.12 on Wednesday. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $73.84 and a 52-week high of $121.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.42 and its 200 day moving average is $94.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $957.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Get Free Report

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.