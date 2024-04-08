BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Raised to $97.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $94.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered BOK Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James raised BOK Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BOK Financial

BOK Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

BOKF opened at $89.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.46. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $62.42 and a 12 month high of $92.75.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $843.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.87 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $244,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,866.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 56.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 214.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in BOK Financial by 102.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in BOK Financial by 736.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 34.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.