Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT Raised to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.11. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.29, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 154.84%.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 35,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $708,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,430 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 35,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $708,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,430 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $270,515.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,727 shares of company stock worth $3,275,016 over the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,330 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $8,672,000 after buying an additional 30,089 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 37.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 54,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,376 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

