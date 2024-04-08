Citigroup Raises CRH (NYSE:CRH) Price Target to $106.00

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CRH from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CRH from $89.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.93.

NYSE:CRH opened at $86.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.37. CRH has a 1-year low of $46.84 and a 1-year high of $88.00.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,484,901,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $941,562,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,014,454,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRH by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 11,141,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $770,576,000 after acquiring an additional 103,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CRH by 1,136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,587,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,982,000 after buying an additional 7,892,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

