Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ERF. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities reiterated a “tender” rating and issued a $18.85 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

Enerplus stock opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.44. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $20.40.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 27.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERF. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

