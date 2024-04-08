Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson raised Huntington Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.22.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.6 %

HBAN opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.93. Huntington Bancshares has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $13.97.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $785,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 192,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,024.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 293,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.