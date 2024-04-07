3,773 Shares in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Purchased by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in FirstService by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,864,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,913,000 after acquiring an additional 776,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,942,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FirstService by 412.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,836,000 after acquiring an additional 287,863 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in FirstService by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,391,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,325,000 after acquiring an additional 238,980 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,511,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSV has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.29.

FirstService Trading Up 1.1 %

FSV traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.84. The company had a trading volume of 163,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,392. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.91 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.76. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $134.77 and a 52 week high of $171.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). FirstService had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.64%.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

