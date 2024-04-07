3,521 Shares in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Purchased by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,521 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in SAP by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 193,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,007,000 after buying an additional 19,080 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in SAP by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in SAP by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,491,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.80.

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.82. The stock had a trading volume of 639,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,792. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. SAP SE has a one year low of $125.80 and a one year high of $199.29.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

