Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.41. 719,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,916. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $61.18. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.87.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.