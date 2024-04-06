Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of WH opened at $73.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $63.69 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.47.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at $900,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,168,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,421,000 after acquiring an additional 220,737 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,545,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,881,000 after acquiring an additional 543,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,348,000 after acquiring an additional 80,119 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,492,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,317,000 after acquiring an additional 64,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,887,000 after acquiring an additional 77,125 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

