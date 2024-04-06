Weyerhaeuser’s (WY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their hold rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.1 %

WY stock opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.52.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,699 shares of company stock worth $1,455,609. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

