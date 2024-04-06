Royal Bank of Canada Increases Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target to $40.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VZ. Redburn Atlantic raised Verizon Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE VZ opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.73. The company has a market capitalization of $177.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 96.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $604,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,576.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 627.8% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

