Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,048 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Amphenol worth $33,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,500,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,661,480,000 after buying an additional 691,964 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Amphenol by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,214,089 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,232,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,808 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Amphenol by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,283,360,000 after purchasing an additional 653,354 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Amphenol by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,145,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,104,056,000 after purchasing an additional 564,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on APH shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.20.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.96. 1,077,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,615,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $119.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

