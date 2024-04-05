Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,814 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Phillips 66 worth $33,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,121,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,633,016,000 after buying an additional 97,198 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,760,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,447,000 after buying an additional 309,239 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,566,000 after buying an additional 968,055 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PSX traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,255. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.55 and its 200-day moving average is $132.14. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $174.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.38.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

