Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $41.75 Million Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,429,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,050 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.73% of ChampionX worth $41,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 601,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,566,000 after acquiring an additional 204,640 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 53,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHX traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.26. 3,342,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.44. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average of $31.05.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $943.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.33 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $978,408.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

