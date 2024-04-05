AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) CEO Erin N. Kane Sells 3,002 Shares

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) CEO Erin N. Kane sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $84,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,521,360.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AdvanSix Stock Performance

AdvanSix stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average is $27.57. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $382.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.80 million. Research analysts forecast that AdvanSix Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvanSix

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 1.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AdvanSix by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

