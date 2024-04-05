Sageworth Trust Co Sells 227 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sageworth Trust Co cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.3% of Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $186.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.79 and its 200 day moving average is $171.67. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $192.44. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

