Insider Selling: Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) CEO Sells 17,452 Shares of Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 17,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $136,823.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,737,163.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sanjeev Aggarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 519 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $4,162.38.

On Friday, January 5th, Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 15,588 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00.

Everspin Technologies stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $8.91.

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.96%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 32,978.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Everspin Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

