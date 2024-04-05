Insider Buying: Talisman Mining Limited (ASX:TLM) Insider Buys 1,100,000 Shares of Stock

Talisman Mining Limited (ASX:TLM – Get Free Report) insider Kerry Harmanis purchased 1,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.24 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$261,800.00 ($170,000.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 24.24, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Talisman Mining Company Profile

Talisman Mining Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company explores for base metals and other minerals, including copper, gold, and nickel. Its flagship project is the Lachlan copper-gold project located New South Wales. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

