DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Reduces Position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lessened its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,185 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co owned 0.07% of TELUS International (Cda) worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in TELUS International (Cda) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 71,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Down 1.6 %

TELUS International (Cda) stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.72. The company had a trading volume of 24,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,944. TELUS International has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $21.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.00 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.74%. TELUS International (Cda)’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TIXT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.