Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $18,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 371.4% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,501,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $162.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.64.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.11.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

