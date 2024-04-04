Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Down 1.1%

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $71.55 and last traded at $71.57. 924,077 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 7,652,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.12.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $127.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.70.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 39.37%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.