TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

FTI has been the subject of several other research reports. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.11.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:FTI opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $12.64 and a one year high of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.27 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.88.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TechnipFMC

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 366.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the third quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.