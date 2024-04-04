EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ENLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ENLC opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 8.12%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EnLink Midstream

In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $3,026,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 534,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EnLink Midstream news, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $616,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $3,026,668.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 534,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of EnLink Midstream

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 65,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.