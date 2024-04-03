Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,149,476 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 3,564,450 shares.The stock last traded at $16.34 and had previously closed at $15.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAAS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Pan American Silver Trading Up 5.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $669.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Further Reading

