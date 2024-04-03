UBS Group Cuts AES (NYSE:AES) Price Target to $19.00

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Shares of AES stock remained flat at $17.82 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,497,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,422,083. AES has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AES had a return on equity of 38.76% and a net margin of 2.12%. AES’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AES will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AES. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of AES by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,348,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,373,460,000 after buying an additional 31,009,718 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,821,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,689,000 after buying an additional 10,256,781 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,441,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,008,000 after buying an additional 2,670,001 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of AES by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,671,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,341,277,000 after buying an additional 2,537,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of AES by 5,703.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,426,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,310,000 after buying an additional 2,385,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

