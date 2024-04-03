Populous (PPT) Price Tops $0.0514 on Top Exchanges

Populous (PPT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Populous has a total market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $284,535.73 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Populous has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One Populous token can now be bought for $0.0514 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Populous

Populous’ launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.

[Telegram](https://telegram.me/PopulousIP)[Slack](https://bitpopulous.slack.com/)”

Populous Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

