Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Waste Connections (WCN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) recently:

3/21/2024 – Waste Connections was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/18/2024 – Waste Connections had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $170.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2024 – Waste Connections had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $195.00 to $217.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/13/2024 – Waste Connections was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/29/2024 – Waste Connections was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $181.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $170.00.

2/18/2024 – Waste Connections was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/15/2024 – Waste Connections had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $146.50 to $179.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2024 – Waste Connections had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2024 – Waste Connections had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2024 – Waste Connections had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $166.00 to $178.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2024 – Waste Connections had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $169.00 to $182.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2024 – Waste Connections had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $175.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2024 – Waste Connections had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Waste Connections was downgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

2/10/2024 – Waste Connections was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.1 %

Waste Connections stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.21. 130,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,441. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.12 and a 52-week high of $173.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

In other Waste Connections news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

