LVZ Inc. Makes New $239,000 Investment in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

LVZ Inc. purchased a new stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 420.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Integer by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ITGR shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Integer from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. CL King started coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Integer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.40.

Integer Stock Performance

ITGR traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.76. 32,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,026. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $69.40 and a 1 year high of $118.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.32.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $413.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. Integer had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

