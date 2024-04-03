Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Short Interest Update

Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,280,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the February 29th total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.9 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other Destination XL Group news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $80,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 240,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,040.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Destination XL Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,239,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,183 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP increased its stake in Destination XL Group by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 5,241,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,057,000 after acquiring an additional 531,228 shares in the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,516,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,345,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Destination XL Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Destination XL Group stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $3.42. The stock had a trading volume of 26,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,544. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11. Destination XL Group has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $5.76. The company has a market cap of $198.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

View Our Latest Report on DXLG

About Destination XL Group

(Get Free Report)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.